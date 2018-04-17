Today’s Headlines
- How do scooter and bike-share companies make a profit? (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Environmental justice—in the room but still on the margins (ClimateWire)
- Union City about to vote on diverting funds for a new road (Mercury News)
- San Francisco fights e-scooters (SF Gate)
- Uber begins to share (some of) its data with cities (Wired)
- California’s battle over one-size-fits-all zoning (Next City)
- Everyone has a plan for the LA River, including the county (Curbed)
- LA is out of reach for young people (LA Times)
- Americans in general are driving less—except for young, underpaid people (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- Housing bill creates an odd coalition (Sacramento Bee)
