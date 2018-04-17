Today’s Headlines

  • How do scooter and bike-share companies make a profit? (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Environmental justice—in the room but still on the margins (ClimateWire)
  • Union City about to vote on diverting funds for a new road (Mercury News)
  • San Francisco fights e-scooters (SF Gate)
  • Uber begins to share (some of) its data with cities (Wired)
  • California’s battle over one-size-fits-all zoning (Next City)
  • Everyone has a plan for the LA River, including the county (Curbed)
  • LA is out of reach for young people (LA Times)
  • Americans in general are driving less—except for young, underpaid people (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
  • Housing bill creates an odd coalition (Sacramento Bee)

