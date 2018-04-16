Today’s Headlines
- After hit-and-runs, L.A. riders are shaken, plead for safer streets (Curbed)
- City audit: San Diego police not giving out many tickets to drivers for violating pedestrian safety (San Diego Union Tribune)
- SF Supervisors to consider an e-scooter ordinance (Hoodline)
- BART plans another sea of parking around a new Livermore station (Systemic Failure)
- Tesla no longer official party to crash investigation after blog post that aimed to absolve the company (Patch)
- Dispute over money in SB 1 repeal campaign (LA Times)
- High-speed rail to be audited by feds (Capital Public Radio)
- The ‘”fight club” of biking? (CityLab)
- Whatever we do, we cannot spend so much money on a –gasp– bike path! But car lanes—that’s different (Marin Independent Journal)
- Feds consider “bailing out” failing coal and nuclear industries (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Advocates say state regulators are not doing enough to reduce emissions (Medium)
