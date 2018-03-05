Today’s Headlines

  • Sacramento’s solution to dangerous crosswalks: Erase them (Sacramento Bee)
  • Nation’s first bus stop parklet opens in Northern California (East Bay Times)
  • Dockless bike share popping up all over San Diego (VC Star)
  • Bike collective Cycles of Change celebrates 20 years in Fruitvale (Hoodline)
  • State gas tax money may go for huge Sacramento freeway overhaul, new bridges (Sacramento Bee)
  • What we maybe know about microtransit (Human Transit)
  • You’re not a progressive if you’re also a NIMBY (East Bay Express)
  • California gears up for battle over zoning near transit (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Arizona and California compete to attract testing of self-driving vehicles (Digital Journal)
  • Report: Uber, Lyft drivers don’t make near as much as Uber claims (The Guardian)
  • 101 movies about cities (Curbed)

