Today’s Headlines
- First section of CV Link–bike/ped/golf cart path in Coachella Valley–opens (Patch)
- Protected bike lanes may be coming to Lake Merritt in Oakland (SF Gate)
- Glendale-Hyperion bridge to get protected bike lanes as part of retrofit (Curbed)
- Community speaks up, so contractor reopens bike/ped link after claiming it wouldn’t be possible (Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition)
- Studies are clear: Uber, Lyft increase congestion (KPCC)
- California transportation agencies get new leadership (Progressive Railroading)
- Conversation with the housing activist who came up with SB 827 (Vox)
- Former head of Caltrans pushes idea that a remote highway is the most important road project in Sacramento (Sacramento Bee)
- LAX to move forward with public-private partnership to build tram (SCPR)
- Breakdown: Where gas tax funds are being used in Northern California (Chicoer)
- Oil companies spent record amounts lobbying CA legislators last year (LA Times)
- Loving Wakanda’s fantasy transit system (The Verge)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF