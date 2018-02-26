Today’s Headlines

  • First section of CV Link–bike/ped/golf cart path in Coachella Valley–opens (Patch)
  • Protected bike lanes may be coming to Lake Merritt in Oakland (SF Gate)
  • Glendale-Hyperion bridge to get protected bike lanes as part of retrofit (Curbed)
  • Community speaks up, so contractor reopens bike/ped link after claiming it wouldn’t be possible (Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition)
  • Studies are clear: Uber, Lyft increase congestion (KPCC)
  • California transportation agencies get new leadership (Progressive Railroading)
  • Conversation with the housing activist who came up with SB 827 (Vox)
  • Former head of Caltrans pushes idea that a remote highway is the most important road project in Sacramento (Sacramento Bee)
  • LAX to move forward with public-private partnership to build tram (SCPR)
  • Breakdown: Where gas tax funds are being used in Northern California (Chicoer)
  • Oil companies spent record amounts lobbying CA legislators last year (LA Times)
  • Loving Wakanda’s fantasy transit system (The Verge)

