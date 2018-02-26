Today’s Headlines

First section of CV Link–bike/ped/golf cart path in Coachella Valley–opens (Patch)

Protected bike lanes may be coming to Lake Merritt in Oakland (SF Gate)

Glendale-Hyperion bridge to get protected bike lanes as part of retrofit (Curbed)

Community speaks up, so contractor reopens bike/ped link after claiming it wouldn’t be possible (Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition)

Studies are clear: Uber, Lyft increase congestion (KPCC)

California transportation agencies get new leadership (Progressive Railroading)

Conversation with the housing activist who came up with SB 827 (Vox)

Former head of Caltrans pushes idea that a remote highway is the most important road project in Sacramento (Sacramento Bee)

LAX to move forward with public-private partnership to build tram (SCPR)

Breakdown: Where gas tax funds are being used in Northern California (Chicoer)

Oil companies spent record amounts lobbying CA legislators last year (LA Times)

Loving Wakanda’s fantasy transit system (The Verge)

