Today’s Headlines
- CA Attorney General establishes Bureau of Environmental Justice (SF Chronicle)
- Bill to allow drivers to choose their license photo–for a fee–could help pay for driver education in schools (Sacramento Bee)
- Autonomous vehicles begin testing on San Diego area Marine Corps base (Marines)
- Completely driverless cars may soon be approved for testing in California (SF Examiner)
- LimeBike invades San Jose (Mercury News)
- Stanford professor discusses potential U.S. climate policies (Stanford)
- Fines for violating environmental laws fell sharply after Trump took office (Vox)
- Housing costs are affecting business prospects in California (LA Times)
- Cities fear a census undercount (New York Times)
