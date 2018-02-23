Today’s Headlines

CA Attorney General establishes Bureau of Environmental Justice (SF Chronicle)

Bill to allow drivers to choose their license photo–for a fee–could help pay for driver education in schools (Sacramento Bee)

Autonomous vehicles begin testing on San Diego area Marine Corps base (Marines)

Completely driverless cars may soon be approved for testing in California (SF Examiner)

LimeBike invades San Jose (Mercury News)

Stanford professor discusses potential U.S. climate policies (Stanford)

Fines for violating environmental laws fell sharply after Trump took office (Vox)

Housing costs are affecting business prospects in California (LA Times)

Cities fear a census undercount (New York Times)

