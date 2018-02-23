Today’s Headlines

  • CA Attorney General establishes Bureau of Environmental Justice (SF Chronicle)
  • Bill to allow drivers to choose their license photo–for a fee–could help pay for driver education in schools (Sacramento Bee)
  • Autonomous vehicles begin testing on San Diego area Marine Corps base (Marines)
  • Completely driverless cars may soon be approved for testing in California (SF Examiner)
  • LimeBike invades San Jose (Mercury News)
  • Stanford professor discusses potential U.S. climate policies (Stanford)
  • Fines for violating environmental laws fell sharply after Trump took office (Vox)
  • Housing costs are affecting business prospects in California (LA Times)
  • Cities fear a census undercount (New York Times)

