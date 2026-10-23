The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook

Streetsblog SF: Bluesky, Facebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

Tuesday – LA Metro broke ground on a new light rail line that will run right down the middle of Van Nuys Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley

Wednesday – Vote No on Prop 43?

Thursday: There’s not one, but two, transit taxes on the ballot in Greater Fresno. But one of them is just a general tax in disguise.

Bonus: New York media is clutching their collective pearls over the chaos that bicyclists, walkers, and runners are causing in Central Park.