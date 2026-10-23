Friday’s Headlines
Lots of reading to get you ready for your weekend.
10:18 AM PDT on October 23, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog California
Commentary: A Bay Area Public Transit Renaissance is Underway
With rapidly growing ridership, improving customer satisfaction and long-awaited regional integration moving forward, the future of Bay Area transit is bright — but only if voters pass Measure RTM.
October 22, 2026
GoSGV Offers Five More Electric Cargo Bikes for Equity Members
Residents of certain cities or those who qualify by income can now rent special cargo e-bikes from Benno, Riese & Müller, and Rad Power.
October 22, 2026
8 Things Streetsbloggers Who Haven’t Voted Yet Should Know Before November 3
As part of a federally recognized 501c(3) public charity, Streetsblog can’t endorse candidates, but we do want you to vote. We can endorse ballot measures, and our full endorsements can be found at the bottom of this article.
October 22, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Today's stack covers everything from Disneyland, to e-bikes, to ICE. Check them out.
October 22, 2026
What ‘Flying Cars’ Could Mean For US Car Culture
Would fleets of flying cars be a dystopian nightmare, or a chance to create more walkable cities on the ground?
October 21, 2026