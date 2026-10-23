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Friday’s Headlines

Lots of reading to get you ready for your weekend.
10:18 AM PDT on October 23, 2026
Friday’s Headlines

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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Damien Newton

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