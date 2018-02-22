Today’s Headlines

Sonoma County plans a bike trail connecting Petaluma and Sebastopol—way off in the future (Bohemian)

Santa Barbara commuter train service will begin on April 2 (Independent)

Can L.A. improve its track record on transit oriented development? (Brookings)

Uber launches Express POOL service (Wired) …which could serve SF airport (SF Examiner)

Sacramento is trying not to leave low-income people behind in push for electric cars (Capital Public Radio)

S.F. considering rules to ban jitneys that compete with Muni routes (SF Examiner)

A primer on Value Capture Financing, which is required for transit in federal infrastructure plan (Strong Towns)

Study: It’s not CEQA, it’s local laws that are delaying housing (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF