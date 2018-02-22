Today’s Headlines

  • Sonoma County plans a bike trail connecting Petaluma and Sebastopol—way off in the future (Bohemian)
  • Santa Barbara commuter train service will begin on April 2 (Independent)
  • Can L.A. improve its track record on transit oriented development? (Brookings)
  • Uber launches Express POOL service (Wired)
  • Sacramento is trying not to leave low-income people behind in push for electric cars (Capital Public Radio)
  • S.F. considering rules to ban jitneys that compete with Muni routes (SF Examiner)
  • A primer on Value Capture Financing, which is required for transit in federal infrastructure plan (Strong Towns)
  • Study: It’s not CEQA, it’s local laws that are delaying housing (LA Times)

