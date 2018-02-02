Today’s Headlines

  • Sacramento erased a crosswalk, then two people were critically injured there by hit-and-run driver (Sacramento Bee)
  • Mountain View has a bike riding mayor, and he’s bringing residents on rides with him (Mercury News)
  • After clogging SF streets with its drivers, Uber adds bike-share to its app—golly gee, how very innovative (NY Times, Mashable, Slate)
  • Adding express lanes to Highway 101 won’t solve traffic (TransForm)
  • Monterey County launches carpool program (Californian)
  • Low-income weatherization program deleted from Governor Brown’s proposed cap-and-trade spending plan (NRDC)
  • Transit ridership is dropping, car ownership is rising—why are we surprised? We plan for cars, we build for cars, we make cars seem necessary (KPCCLA Times)
  • Mapping where bill to overhaul local zoning rules would allow higher development in LA (Curbed)
  • Podcast: Housing, the environment, and how it is all getting tangled up (CalMatters)

