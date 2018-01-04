Today’s Headlines

  • New CA bill would ban sales of fossil fuel vehicles…in 2040 (SF Examiner, SF Weekly)
  • BART fares just increased (SF Gate)
  • Scoot will expand its fleet of dockless e-bikes in San Francisco (Hoodline)
  • Redlands erects pedestrian barriers while it figures out how to fix crosswalk (Redlands Daily Facts)
  • Chico council greenlights bike pedestrian bridge (Chico News Review)
  • Valero oil refinery to pay a small fine for pollution violations (East Bay Times)
  • County approves funding package for “catalyst” housing in Richmond (Richmond Standard)
  • New legislation could increase housing near transit stations, including Expo line (LA Times)

