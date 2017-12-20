Today’s Headlines
- California passes new state climate plan (NPR)
- California’s good weather makes it a terrible place to test autonomous vehicles (Motherboard)
- More on study of the future of North Coast Railroad Authority (Times-Standard)
- Tesla wants tax breaks in California (Sacramento Bee)
- Senator Schumer calls for security “theater” on trains; why not bollards and curbs for bike lanes? (Systemic Failure)
- Santa Cruz bicycling club gives out grants (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Richmond BART station improvements are a harbinger of coming downtown boom (Mercury News)
- Davis to get dockless electric bike-share (BikeBiz)
- Five fantasy transit maps for the Bay Area (Mercury News)
- Berkeley could and should increase its “missing middle” housing (Berkeleyside)
- Florida police give out hundreds of tickets to pedestrians, but don’t seem to understand the law (The Florida Times)
- European Union rules that Uber is a taxi company (Sacramento Bee)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF