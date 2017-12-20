Today’s Headlines

  • California passes new state climate plan (NPR)
  • California’s good weather makes it a terrible place to test autonomous vehicles (Motherboard)
  • More on study of the future of North Coast Railroad Authority (Times-Standard)
  • Tesla wants tax breaks in California (Sacramento Bee)
  • Senator Schumer calls for security “theater” on trains; why not bollards and curbs for bike lanes? (Systemic Failure)
  • Santa Cruz bicycling club gives out grants (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Richmond BART station improvements are a harbinger of coming downtown boom (Mercury News)
  • Davis to get dockless electric bike-share (BikeBiz)
  • Five fantasy transit maps for the Bay Area (Mercury News)
  • Berkeley could and should increase its “missing middle” housing (Berkeleyside)
  • Florida police give out hundreds of tickets to pedestrians, but don’t seem to understand the law (The Florida Times)
  • European Union rules that Uber is a taxi company (Sacramento Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF