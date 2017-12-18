Today’s Headlines
- California officials know housing near freeways is a health risk—but they fund it anyway (LA Times)
- CARB approves $398 million for green trucks and buses (Trucks.com)
- If California is serious about climate change, the car can no longer be king (LA Times)
- Travis Allen’s claims on gas tax: Mostly false (Politifact)
- Density isn’t always greener (CityLab)
- Federal study developing a “household metabolism tracker” to help people change behavior, consume less energy (Free Beacon)
- Chula Vista awarded for bicycle friendly efforts (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Here are the changes Metrolink made to the San Bernardino and Inland Empire-Orange County lines (Sun)
- Park at gateway to bicycle/pedestrian path on Oakland bridge takes a step forward (East Bay Times)
- CTC makes recommendations on North Coast Railroad Authority (Lost Coast Outpost)
- California cities readying electric bike-share (Clean Technica)
