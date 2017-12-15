Today’s Headlines

Youth group observes traffic, sees lots of distracted driving (Turlock Journal)

Redwood City plans to bring bike lanes to El Camino Real (Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition)

Encourage bicycling by giving people opportunities to ride for fun (LSE)

California adopts climate game plan for 2030 (EDF) Including plan for more than 4.2 million electric vehicles (Forbes)

Calaveras County begins planning for sustainable transportation with gas tax money (Calaveras Enterprise)

Plan for high speed rail includes links east, south (Mass Transit)

Contractors charge that California’s “smooth pavement standard” is too strict (Sacramento Bee)

California drivers are the worst (Sacramento Bee)

US industries are still increasing investments in oil and gas (Houston Chron)

Elon Musk hates public transit. Now can we all please just ignore him? (Wired)

