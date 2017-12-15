Today’s Headlines
- Youth group observes traffic, sees lots of distracted driving (Turlock Journal)
- Redwood City plans to bring bike lanes to El Camino Real (Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition)
- Encourage bicycling by giving people opportunities to ride for fun (LSE)
- California adopts climate game plan for 2030 (EDF)
- Including plan for more than 4.2 million electric vehicles (Forbes)
- Calaveras County begins planning for sustainable transportation with gas tax money (Calaveras Enterprise)
- Plan for high speed rail includes links east, south (Mass Transit)
- Contractors charge that California’s “smooth pavement standard” is too strict (Sacramento Bee)
- California drivers are the worst (Sacramento Bee)
- US industries are still increasing investments in oil and gas (Houston Chron)
- Elon Musk hates public transit. Now can we all please just ignore him? (Wired)
