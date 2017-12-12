Today’s Headlines

  • Stop driving your kids to school (Outside Online)
  • Davis, Sacramento, and West Sacramento set to launch electric bike-share (Next City)
  • Giant donates bikes for Northern CA fire victims (Press Democrat, Marin Independent Journal)
  • Indio has grant money to build sidewalks, but contractors are too busy, project too small (Desert Sun)
  • BART tells VTA why its single-tunnel idea is a bad idea (Systemic Failure)
  • Route of planned freeway through northern Stanislaus County debated (Modesto Bee)
  • Is Union City building a transit-oriented downtown? (Urban Land Institute)
  • Future cap-and-trade emissions allowances have been bought up; now cap needs to be lowered quickly to reach emissions goals (NY Times)
  • With resignations over sexual harassment charges, state Assembly Democrats lose supermajority—for the moment (SCPR)
  • Trump’s reckless climate policy invites a judicial backlash (Vox)
  • In the Netherlands, rising seas are an opportunity (NY Times)
  • Jeff Speck’s ten rules for automated cities (CNU)

