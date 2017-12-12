Today’s Headlines
- Stop driving your kids to school (Outside Online)
- Davis, Sacramento, and West Sacramento set to launch electric bike-share (Next City)
- Giant donates bikes for Northern CA fire victims (Press Democrat, Marin Independent Journal)
- Indio has grant money to build sidewalks, but contractors are too busy, project too small (Desert Sun)
- BART tells VTA why its single-tunnel idea is a bad idea (Systemic Failure)
- Route of planned freeway through northern Stanislaus County debated (Modesto Bee)
- Is Union City building a transit-oriented downtown? (Urban Land Institute)
- Future cap-and-trade emissions allowances have been bought up; now cap needs to be lowered quickly to reach emissions goals (NY Times)
- With resignations over sexual harassment charges, state Assembly Democrats lose supermajority—for the moment (SCPR)
- Trump’s reckless climate policy invites a judicial backlash (Vox)
- In the Netherlands, rising seas are an opportunity (NY Times)
- Jeff Speck’s ten rules for automated cities (CNU)
