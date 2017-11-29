Today’s Headlines
- CEQA rule change could make it easier to build bike lanes, says LA Times
- Sacramento eyes new bike/pedestrian paths (Capitol Weekly)
- Bike-share rollout in Oakland almost complete; some in upscale neighborhood complain they don’t want a hub on their street (East Bay Times)
- Santa Rosa shoppers offered free SMART passes (Press Democrat)
- Journalists track most unreliable bus routes in Berkeley (Daily Cal)
- LA Mayor to announce transit projects to be completed before ’28 Olympics (Architect News)
- High speed rail is being built in Fresno area (Courthouse News)
- Climate change: Where we are, where to go (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Housing-starved Cupertino fights housing (SF Curbed)
