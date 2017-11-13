Today’s Headlines

  • AARP outlines ten ways bike lanes are good for everyone, including people who don’t ride bikes
  • SF Mayor creates “rapid response team” to respond to pedestrian fatalities (SF Examiner)
  • Bay Area bike-share expansion to include dockless, electric bikes (East Bay Times)
  • Some think it makes sense to award airline miles for bike-share miles traveled (Digital Journal)
  • Measuring and mapping local pollution along driving routes in the Central Valley (Aclima)
  • California is not immune from climate change (Sacramento Bee)
  • Putting community voices front and center in climate change discussions (SCOPE LA)
  • Jerry Brown’s support of fracking, cap-and-trade offsets protested in Bonn (IndyBay)
  • CalMatters asks: Do legislators vote for people who give them money? (Yes, but not always)
  • Why pedestrian bridges wobble (Popular Science)
  • If a bus isn’t a bus, is it better? (CityLab)
  • Redwood City’s draft transportation plan seeks community input (Patch)
  • Despite concerns about heavy truck traffic, Jurupa Valley commission green-lights warehouse expansion (Press Enterprise)
  • Bill to allow non-carpools in HOV lanes on Riverside County freeways shelved for now (Press Enterprise)
  • Bickering over Aliso Canyon gas storage (LA Times)

