Today’s Headlines
- AARP outlines ten ways bike lanes are good for everyone, including people who don’t ride bikes
- SF Mayor creates “rapid response team” to respond to pedestrian fatalities (SF Examiner)
- Bay Area bike-share expansion to include dockless, electric bikes (East Bay Times)
- Some think it makes sense to award airline miles for bike-share miles traveled (Digital Journal)
- Measuring and mapping local pollution along driving routes in the Central Valley (Aclima)
- California is not immune from climate change (Sacramento Bee)
- Putting community voices front and center in climate change discussions (SCOPE LA)
- Jerry Brown’s support of fracking, cap-and-trade offsets protested in Bonn (IndyBay)
- CalMatters asks: Do legislators vote for people who give them money? (Yes, but not always)
- Why pedestrian bridges wobble (Popular Science)
- If a bus isn’t a bus, is it better? (CityLab)
- Redwood City’s draft transportation plan seeks community input (Patch)
- Despite concerns about heavy truck traffic, Jurupa Valley commission green-lights warehouse expansion (Press Enterprise)
- Bill to allow non-carpools in HOV lanes on Riverside County freeways shelved for now (Press Enterprise)
- Bickering over Aliso Canyon gas storage (LA Times)
