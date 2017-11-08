Today’s Headlines

  • What’s behind all these pedestrian safety campaigns (TreeHugger)
  • Proposed highway widening through redwoods once again in court (Courthouse News)
  • Southwest Fresno may be on the upswing (KVPR)
  • Pushing Bakersfield to reduce bicycle and pedestrian fatalities (KVPR)
  • Brown, in Europe, calls for linking cap-and-trade (Capital Public Radio, LA Times)
  • Profile of Assemblymember Cervantes, a target of anti-tax crusaders (CalMatters)
  • Here are the top-spending lobbyists in California (Sacramento Bee)
  • Short term rentals now must pay hotel taxes in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF