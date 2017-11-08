Today’s Headlines

What’s behind all these pedestrian safety campaigns (TreeHugger)

Proposed highway widening through redwoods once again in court (Courthouse News)

Southwest Fresno may be on the upswing (KVPR)

Pushing Bakersfield to reduce bicycle and pedestrian fatalities (KVPR)

Brown, in Europe, calls for linking cap-and-trade (Capital Public Radio, LA Times) Election results could help expand cap-and-trade (Financial Times)

Profile of Assemblymember Cervantes, a target of anti-tax crusaders (CalMatters)

Here are the top-spending lobbyists in California (Sacramento Bee)

Short term rentals now must pay hotel taxes in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

