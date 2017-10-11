Today’s Headlines
- Former legislators use their relationships to lobby for big oil (CalMatters)
- Goleta considers new bike and pedestrian improvements, including closing a walkway to prevent jaywalking (Noozhawk)
- Walnut Creek readies its list of projects to receive gas tax money: lots of repaving (East Bay Times)
- Redding considers roundabouts at freeway interchange (Record Searchlight)
- San Francisco’s brewing bike-share battle (SF Examiner)
- What EPA’s move to repeal Clean Power Plan could mean for California (SCPR)
- More about new laws: Seat belts on buses, zero-emission vehicles
- Rotterdam is a case study in trying small fixes—and losing the war against emissions (Next City)
- Potential outcomes from autonomous cars: lower housing costs? End of light rail? More sprawl (GovTech)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF