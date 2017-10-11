Today’s Headlines

  • Former legislators use their relationships to lobby for big oil (CalMatters)
  • Goleta considers new bike and pedestrian improvements, including closing a walkway to prevent jaywalking (Noozhawk)
  • Walnut Creek readies its list of projects to receive gas tax money: lots of repaving (East Bay Times)
  • Redding considers roundabouts at freeway interchange (Record Searchlight)
  • San Francisco’s brewing bike-share battle (SF Examiner)
  • What EPA’s move to repeal Clean Power Plan could mean for California (SCPR)
  • More about new laws: Seat belts on buses, zero-emission vehicles
  • Rotterdam is a case study in trying small fixes—and losing the war against emissions (Next City)
  • Potential outcomes from autonomous cars: lower housing costs? End of light rail? More sprawl (GovTech)

