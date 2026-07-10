Friday’s Headlines
Lots of news on transit funding, and the people that want to get in the way of progressive ballot measures.
9:38 AM PDT on July 10, 2026
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More from Streetsblog California
The Week in Short Video
A short week has videos on a lawsuit against CARB, the Santa Barbara AI Bike Maps, and a bonus video from Streetsblog NYC.
July 10, 2026
Eyes on the Street: Alameda’s Clement-Fruitvale Bridge Bike Connection Opens Early
It's definitely not finished. But it is open for bikes and pedestrians
July 9, 2026
L.A. City Reconnecting MacArthur Park Plan Calls for Closing Parts of Wilshire Boulevard
"Reconnecting the park is one part of our broader commitment to invest in this neighborhood and create public spaces that are safer, greener, and more welcoming for everyone"
July 9, 2026
Can AI Help Plan Better Bike Networks? Santa Barbara County Is About to Find Out.
If it works, this could change the way bike mapping and planning happens in California.
July 9, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
California continues to try and make our cities safer and cleaner with no help from the feds.
July 9, 2026