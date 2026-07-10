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Friday’s Headlines

Lots of news on transit funding, and the people that want to get in the way of progressive ballot measures.
9:38 AM PDT on July 10, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
I always appreciated when then State Senator Darrel Steinberg wore his purple tie to show support for the Sacramento Kings while voting to do things to help the Sacramento Kings. I wish more politicians did things like that.
  • Progressives Have the Signatures for Sales Tax in Fresno County, Will Supes Mess It Up? (Fresno Bee)
  • More on Bay Area Transit Funding Measures (SJSpotlight)
  • Oil Company Shills Oppose Transit Funding Again (KQED)
  • Police Ticketing for Parking in Daylighting Zone (ABC7)
  • Orange Drivers Debate New Parking Fees in Old Town (OC Reg.)
  • How Former State Senate Leader Went from “Anti-Sprawl” to Pro-Planned Community for Billionaires (SacBee)
  • More On Culver CityBus Service Changes (CC Crossroads)
  • More On Friedman Bus Stop Funding (Spectrum1)
  • More On Long Beach Marina Coastal Access Settlement (Watchdog)
  • More On La Cañada Student Inventing Pedestrian Tech (Pasadena Now)
  • Costs for New Car Continue to Rise (JalopnikAuto News)
  • Scammers Fooling People Looking to Register Car Online (OC Reg)
  • Very Few Serious Crashes Because of Broken Tail Lights (Vision Zero Network)
  • LA Metro & Throne Celebrate 1 Million Bathroom Uses (Instagram)
  • Our Weather Has Gone Haywire for Some Unknown Reason, Whatever Could It Be? (SacBee)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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