SGV Connect 142 : Chris Greenspon Interviews Councilmember Emmanuel Estrada

Chris Greenspon:

I’m here with Baldwin Park City Councilmember Emmanuel Estrada at City Hall. A couple of weeks ago, the city, along with Supervisor Hilda Solis, created a relief fund for families impacted by immigration raids in Southern California totaling $266,000. Has dispersal already begun?

Emmanuel Estrada:

Yes, we’ve started providing rent relief to qualifying applicants, and we’ve also provided groceries and food assistance to other residents.

Chris Greenspon:

These are some of the major issues people face following immigration raids, along with psychological impacts. Have you seen this becoming a general problem? There’s been concern in working-class communities about possible evictions, as people are earning less and less money.

Emmanuel Estrada:

Yes. The effects of these raids won’t be seen right away, so we’re planning long-term with these funds and programs. As I talk with the community, I see people struggling—losing work hours or being afraid to go out. That’s understandable. We want to be proactive, not reactive, and look ahead to understand the trends. We also have tenant protections that have been in place for a couple of years, which will help during this time.

Chris Greenspon:

Obviously, these issues matter regardless of who’s on the council, but does this problem hit home for you and your colleagues personally?

Emmanuel Estrada:

Yes, it does. I come from an immigrant background, and almost all of us on the council do. We have Hispanic and Latino roots, so this hits home on a personal level. But beyond that, it’s part of our duty. We all took an oath to protect the Constitution, and if we see something that might be unconstitutional, we need to speak out and take action.

Chris Greenspon:

People in El Monte and other parts of the San Gabriel Valley have said life will never be the same for communities like theirs. Does it feel that way in Baldwin Park? How are people coping?

Emmanuel Estrada:

It’s important to recognize that we don’t live in bubbles. Baldwin Park residents don’t just live, work, and play here—they work in Orange, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino counties. Even if we haven’t seen as many raids locally, our community is still affected because people work, travel, or have family in those cities. This is a significant moment in history that affects how we see our federal, state, and local governments.

Chris Greenspon:

At the community level, have you seen grassroots efforts to bring people together?

Emmanuel Estrada:

Yes, I’ve seen people become active and passionate about this issue. We’ve seen vigils, information-sharing sessions, and outreach efforts to remind residents about available services and their constitutional rights.

Chris Greenspon:

Do you think this is the extent to which people can fight back?

Emmanuel Estrada:

There’s always something we can do. There are multi-jurisdictional efforts happening—federal, state, and local governments all play roles. Some cities are pursuing legal action, others focus on constitutional rights or public awareness. The key is to keep people informed—if we’re unaware, it’s easier for things like this to continue happening.

Chris Greenspon:

It sounds like you’re seeing a more hopeful, multi-pronged approach.

Emmanuel Estrada:

Yes, exactly. There are always different paths to address issues—not just this one, but any issue. There’s never a single solution; there are multiple ways to make a difference.

Chris Greenspon:

How did the idea for the relief fund come together, and is there a plan to keep it going once the money runs out?

Emmanuel Estrada:

That’s a great question. Baldwin Park has long been committed to providing social and family services and improving quality of life for everyone. We previously ran a food drive funded by the city, but those funds ran out last year. Earlier this year, even before the raids, we began discussing bringing it back. The timing lined up, and we decided to expand the effort. We already had some infrastructure in place, but we wanted to strengthen it to provide resources, information, and long-term support. We’re making sure the funds are used strategically so the program lasts. We don’t know what the future holds economically, so it’s important to build longevity. There will always be people in need, so we want programs like this to remain protected and funded over the long term.

Chris Greenspon:

Looking ahead, what are your civic goals for the coming year?

Emmanuel Estrada:

On a personal level, I enjoy serving on the City Council and getting things done quickly. Our goals remain the same: to take care of our community and protect the most vulnerable. Our well-being shouldn’t come at the expense of others—it improves when we lift everyone up. We’ll keep working toward economic stability for both the city and its residents in the years ahead.

Chris Greenspon:

I appreciate that you haven’t used this interview as a chance to grandstand. Do you have a message of encouragement for people who are worried about their families or neighbors?

Emmanuel Estrada:

Thank you. I’m not one for grandstanding. I’ve said before that this isn’t a time for symbolism—it’s a time for tangible action. In Baldwin Park, we’ve tried to lead by example and make real change. I’d tell residents it’s okay to be afraid. These are emotional times, and it’s natural to feel uncertain. What’s important is to reflect, process those emotions, and channel them into healthy, constructive action. We have to take care of ourselves and each other, especially in working-class, immigrant communities like ours that are vulnerable to economic shifts. It’s okay to feel what we feel, but we need to move forward together.

Chris Greenspon:

Councilmember Estrada, thanks for joining us on SGV Connect.

Emmanuel Estrada:

Thank you for having me.