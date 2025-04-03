SGV Connect 135.2 – Interviews with Georgina Flores, Carlos Ortega, Cassandra Flores and Aron Montenegro

GEORGINA FLORES

GF: Okay, my name is Georgina Flores, but aka Gina Flores. What we do right here is we distribute food to our community members. Not only our community members, but our San Gabriel Valley people, surrounding areas... anybody, you know, it doesn't only necessarily got to be San Gabriel Valley. It could be anybody from L.A. - anyone that's struggling. You know, $5 gets you a long way right here with us.

So what we do is...we're not a food bank. So Imma clarify that we are not a food bank. We do not get this for free, so we don't give it out for free, but we do require $5 donation. But if you don't got the $5, you could still come and get your groceries, and we will put in the $5 and you just get us the next time. So for $5 you get about $200 worth of groceries to take back home to your loved ones. You get from meats, vegetables, milk, cheese, munchies like potato chips, cookies, just a variety of stuff, you know. And we're here for people that are maybe facing hard times, you know. So that's what we do for our community members or people that are just struggling with anything that we could help out. We're here.

CG: And so today, you guys did an extra distribution in addition to your usual two a month. I guess there was some rain recently that had to do with this. Can you take our listeners through what it was like making the last-minute sprint to get this food here, because it was slightly chaotic. I wouldn't say it was a big mess or anything, though people were very apologetic. I didn't think it was necessary, but it was a bit of an adventure.

GF: Like I said, it was a first and last time that we would do this, because the reason I apologized so many times is because we got our people - I think this is our fourth year that we've been standing here for four years? - and we have them used to our schedule. So, it is every second and fourth Thursday of the month, we give out the tickets at eight o'clock. At 10:30 we start calling out numbers. But for last food distribution, we did announce that we will start at 10 o'clock. So that's why I apologized a couple times, because we started, like almost at 12 or after 12. So usually we're supposed to be ready by 10 o'clock - that's the time that we're supposed to distribute the food - but it was kind of chaotic today. But it was the first time, you know. But it didn't rain. So we canceled because it was supposed to rain on the second Thursday of this month... and it didn't rain. But it was windy. So then we decided we should do it next week, because it's going to be sunny. So I had already called all the people up, because I called them on by phone, and then I have them on Facebook. So it's created confusion, because they thought it was canceled today - the 27th - but it wasn't. We decided to do it last week, and then today they were gonna cancel on us. So I was like, No, I'm not canceling on people. We're gonna go pick up the food in our cars. I got a little Highlander Toyota, so I packed it all up. Then my friend was on her way out to work, and I got her off her truck, and I told her, take your other car. She tossed her keys. I got my other friend that has a license, and I told him "take over." I sent him the address we mapquested, and then we were heading out to the city of Vernon. Yeah. And then we got to meet some cool officers over there from that city that were donating to.. the god society, I think, is where we get our food from. And we met them, and they kind of made our day too, because you never see officers really doing for communities. And that kind of kicked my day, like, so good. And I was like, 'I wish El Monte had good officers like you guys.' And they're like, oh, you know, well, you are doing their work for them. So that kind of made my day, because I love doing things for my community, you know, that the hired people can't do.

CG: And if any of your homies in the Klings hear this, what do you want to say to them?

GF: Help out. Help out! Make yourself useful. I make sure everybody and I don't discriminate, you know, if they're walking through and they're homeless, I make sure the community sees that they are human they're just like you and me, and nobody's bigger and better, and nobody's more or less. We are all human, and before God's eyes, he loves us all the same. And I don't want to get religious, but that's my belief. And yes, they do help out. I take out my homeless people out of the back of the trash can, and they're actually here helping out cleaning, and they ...they don't pass out the food because you know their situation being homeless, but they are my people that break down my boxes. We all come in together as one community and unity and we're all together in this.

CG: Thanks so much.

GF: Thank you guys for your time.

CARLOS ORTEGA

CG: Okay, what's your name?

CO: My name is Carlos Ortega.

CG: And Carlos, you told me off mic a second ago that you're a comedian and a host.

CO: Yeah.

CG: You want to tell us a little bit about that before we get into what we're doing right here.

CO: It's funny how you say like, kind of like you like to cover cultural things, and I feel like that's what I kind of do through comedy. Like comedy is just like journalism on stage. You know what I mean? Like, that's the way I see it, like I apply everything I learned in college to like writing and performing my stand up comedy. I feel like we're in the middle of a major cultural shift in the Mexican American community and I see it, and if I write it down, I could finally voice it,

CG: Yeah, what do you mean, cultural shift? Like, what are you seeing that you're that you're making material out of?

CO: Well, just everything that you see, like, I don't know you ever heard of like, Peso Pluma, right? You know who Peso Pluma is. He's like, a major, like, global star, right?

CG: King of the Edgars.

CO: Yeah. And like, that's the thing. Like, we're, we're going into a shift where it's like, it's okay to speak Spanish, it's okay to like, be Mexican, basically. Everybody's proud of it. Like, so proud of it that, you know, you see every single restaurant having like, you have Del Taco having birria tacos - something that started in the street. You know what I mean? You see, like, all these major, major franchises capitalizing off the culture. So there's something there, you know what I mean? There's money to be made. You see Peso Pluma, like, topping all the charts. You know what I mean? And like, it's like, just Spanish music. It's music that my tíos have been listening to since I was little, you know. But now it's, it's a commodity. It's a commodity in America, and it's, it's something that it's generating a lot of money, but it's also something that, like, you got to see, like, how, like, the infrastructure, which is here - right here - where you're at. Like, you see all these people here, but these people are like, you know, the mothers of kids that are going to be like, you know, first generation Mexican Americans, you know what I mean. So you're literally seeing like, how, like, 10 years from now, like 20 years from now, their kids are going to be changing the country, you know. They're going to be another shift in the Mexican American consciousness because of them. I mean, here where we're at, you know, this community where, like, this distribution is more, I guess, effective, simply because people are just coming from their home countries. Know what I mean? People are just like, they're getting accustomed to the American customs in a way. And in a way, you know, like, right here is where you see, kind of like, like, the foreground of what's to come. Yeah, like, for example, like, if you look in there, like, you see a lot of Central Americans. There weren't that many Central Americans 10 years ago here. But why is there a lot of Central Americans now? Because Central America is a bitch to live. Know what I mean? People are just running away. People aren't immigrating. People are escaping hunger and poverty, bro. And here, you know, you see a food distribution, and they take advantage of the resources, because in their country, that's not a resource. You know what I mean, I guess this is kind of like what America is all about for them. You know that you are given an opportunity. You know what I mean, even if it's just like a, you know, like a plate of food, it's an opportunity to have, like, a full belly, something that in most countries where they come from, it's like, yeah, right, bro. [laughs]

CG: Yeah, so it's all relative.

CO: Yeah, man, it's like, yeah, dude. So I feel like, you know, these food distributions, they always get packed out and everything, because people do, like, you know, they do need it. You know what I mean?

CG: Have you gotten any material out of doing distributions? Have you noticed anything funny?

CO: Like, the thing is about, like, here, it's like, the realest you're gonna find people. I mean, there's not really much to like, like... Sure, you can make, you can make a joke out of anything, bro, but it's like, yeah, for me, this is, like, the most genuine interaction I have with people, I feel. And throughout the month, it's probably the most genuine interaction. Because people really are here to feed their families. There's no reason else, you know what I mean? They're literally getting food to go [feed them]. That's one of the most essential needs in the Maslow's Pyramid of Needs, you know? The most basic need is food, shelter, water, sex. Ha! You know what I mean. But like, but this is a basic need, you know. So people clearly come with the most basic necessity of life, which is food. And they come and they're grateful for it, and that's very like, it's just a genuine interaction. So for me, like I can't really be in that comedic mode when I'm here. It's more of like we're here for the people.

CG: And if people want to catch a funnier side of you, how do they find you?

CO: Oh, you can just find me on Instagram. I'm at 365 Ortega Carlos, so yeah, just find me on Instagram, bro, email me. No, just kidding.

CG: Book me.

CO: Book me, yeah, come to my show. April 18, Activist Kitchen, 669, Heliotrope off Melrose, pull up.

CASSANDRA FLORES

CF: Yeah, my name is Cassandra Flores. I am a fourth year at UCI. I am here at the People's Cafe food distribution, because my family lives in the Klingerman apartments. We rely on the food for groceries. Like, when we don't go we really are, like, it is paycheck to paycheck. Like, so much like, especially because, like, every year here in the Klingerman apartments, they're planning to raise the rent, like, every year. Like, this past time was 9% - like, over $200... these people, like, cannot afford it. But, yeah, that's, I guess that's why I'm so passionate about People's Cafe.

CG: What level of impact are you seeing since you've been volunteering?

CF: Oh, definitely. I think, like, the neighbors have, like, come to really rely on like these, this food distribution, especially with like, the Trump administration and like, there being more of a fear to access social services. Like, I know a lot of people, even who have kids don't, don't access EBT or CalFresh. I know my mom, like, became more scared once - like, even the 2016 like term, yeah, definitely. So I think, like this, grassroots organizations are, like, essential to, like, I guess, bridge the gap to social services when they're not really, like, they're there but they're not really, if, like, the people who really need them are too scared to access them.

CG: And what would you say to encourage other people to participate in this distribution or others like it?

CF: I guess I would encourage that, like, even your family can benefit from groceries. I would say, like you really do like, feel the sense of like comunidad and like, I guess like barrio that like I haven't experienced here previously. Like, I think before the food distributions, I didn't really talk to my neighbors as much because, like, I guess there was a fear of, like, maybe, like, gang affiliation or things like that. So it's like, when we all come out and we, like, are talking about the things that I guess the community needs - whether that be like, rent control, like better access to like, healthy, nutritious food - like we're here to talk, you know.

CG: Well, thanks so much for talking with us.

ARON MONTENEGRO

CG: We're here again with Aron Montenegro at the People's cafe. Well, the future people's cafe here in El Monte. Aron is part of Memories of El Monte, a mutual aid group and political organizers based, of course, in El Monte. And just so we know who Memories of El Monte are to themselves -- Could you let us know?

AM: Yeah, sure. We're just a crew of local community members concerned about the well being of our neighbors, and just want to be able to provide a space full of care, love, nourishment, and education.

CG: So how close is this place to opening? We see back here, you've got a back line set up, unplugged fridge. It's looking a lot more like a cafe than last time I was here.

AM: Yeah, hopefully in the next couple months, we'll be open. We just have to go through final inspection with the city and the county with the health department, and we should be good to go. We'll be having training soon with our crew, and we'll, you know, look to open mid May, hopefully.

CG: How is staffing going to work. I'm guessing People's Cafe is going to be free food or low cost.

AM: So staffing, one again, is we're working more towards being a more of a cooperative, you know, equal pay, equal hours, equal responsibilities with all involved. And, you know, there's not going to be one boss over looking everything, but we're all going to share those responsibilities when it comes to the food. So this complements the food distribution, which we host every second and fourth Thursday of the month that we give free food out. You know, you were able to witness about, you know, 10 pounds per family, over 100 families get served. And that is community ran by volunteers, a lot of senoras that live in that immediate community and benefit from the food distribution themselves. So that's one aspect of people's cafe. The cafe here, a physical location and the Memories of El Monte community art space, this is more of a coffee shop. We're going to provide food at a, you know, reasonable amount, and then we also aspire to be more of a soup kitchen in which children, the elderly and the unhoused population can at least have a bowl of soup for free.

CG: So some people will be buying food. Some people will be receiving it free of charge.

AM: Yes, yes. That's the thing, you know. It's, in some ways, pay as you can, for certain items. And then those who have the, you know, economic mobility - capacity - to support these initiatives, you know, it kind of outweighs our volunteer and our food giveaways.

CG: And there's a food truck too.

AM: Yes, there's a food truck. That will be more mobile for catering gigs. We'll probably more in downtown LA during lunch hour and other events around the county. What kind of food? So our menu is native and fusion foods. So we're reintroducing native foods such as bison, venison and Turkey. And we're also taking a more hemispheric approach, where we have Peruvian flavors, you know, we have Mesoamerican flavors, we have Caribbean flavors, but we also have Asian dishes as well. You know, we want to honor and acknowledge our huge Chinese and Vietnamese populations that we also work closely with and you know, live together. So we'll be infusing Mesoamerican and Asian foods generally.

CG: So after doing distributions for the last several years, as you said, food distributions over at the Klingerman apartments, what have you learned about your group's capabilities? What feels like a realistic plan for operating?

AM: So our capacity, you know, is really what we put our minds to. We put our minds and hearts together, and we figure it out, as you saw today. You know, we had some logistical concerns, but, you know, we were able to pull our resources together. We had neighbors with trucks, and we were able to go pick up some of this food to distribute ourselves. You know, we don't try to depend on anyone but ourselves. So, yeah, so that's a driving force behind us, and a lot of this work is "heart" work. You know, everyone's been volunteers for us. And so now that you know, we're going to be more of a small business, right? There's going to be some income we can honor and compensate all that work that's been carried out over the years.

CG: And besides your food driven goals, you said, there's also going to be like an art and cultural space. So how will. opening this place up change your focus and efforts?

AM: Oh no, we're gonna continue this is just gonna be able to add to our work, you know, again, provide a space where we're open, you know, throughout the week, in which people can gather, people can read. We're gonna have, you know, poetry nights. We're gonna have some some musical performances. We probably have some film screenings. There are some limitations when it comes to, you know, the city and permitting, so we got to work around that. But we're going to continue doing what we do, and it's going to just strengthen us, and it's going to broaden our work. So, you know, we can support our neighbors, you know more on a daily basis.

CG: And what needs to happen between now and then to get where you're going?

AM: Time and money. Everything's time and money. So we have a go fund me out, and we also been applying to grants. So we got support from the Community Services Unlimited and as well as the United Way Prosperity fund, and that was able to cover a lot of the cost with the truck and the renovations. But we still need some, some equipment left, you know, there's still we're gonna do the floors. There's still some details that are still pending. A lot of it is, almost all of it's coming out of pocket, you know. And we have a strained resources. So we just really want to open to be able to be more self sustainable as a group.

CG: All right, Aron, thank you so much, and we'll be back here again when you do open.

AM: Dope, thank you, and we'll be open Wednesdays to Sundays, figuring out the hours maybe 10 to six, so we'll be pending from there.