Post Election Headlines
All elections. We'll return to normal tomorrow.
10:36 AM PST on November 4, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
Amidst a Historic Night, California Stands Up for Its Transportation Future
A quick review of the measures and races covered at Streetsblog California
November 4, 2026
Transit Saved and Sunset Dunes Forever!
Can we finally declare the Great Highway "controversy" over!? It seems so. Plus more good news from election night.
November 3, 2026
To The Polls
Something a little different on election day: a reminder that current and future generations are relying on our votes today and advocacy tomorrow for a better country and a better world.
November 3, 2026
Election Day Headlines
Lots of notes on the election.
November 3, 2026
Interivew with Bengy Mitchell, Founder of The Urban Current
"People are hungry for livable cities. More people are starting to understand urbanism and see it as a legitimate tool of resolving the unsettledness and unsteadiness they are feeling in their lives."
November 3, 2026