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Post Election Headlines

All elections. We'll return to normal tomorrow.
10:36 AM PST on November 4, 2026
Post Election Headlines
  • Governor: Becerra Wins (NBC)
  • Lt. Governor: Ma Wins (NBC)
  • AG: Bonta Wins (Fox)
  • US Senate: Dems Win 250+ Seats, Large Majority (NBC)
  • US House: Dems Win with at Least 54 Seats (NYT)
  • LA Mayor: Raman Winning, Votes Still Coming In (ABC7)
  • Bay Area Ballot Props? All Good (SBSF)
  • Ballot Props? Measure S? (Click here)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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