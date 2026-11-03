Election Day Headlines
Lots of notes on the election.
11:04 AM PST on November 3, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
To The Polls
Something a little different on election day: a reminder that current and future generations are relying on our votes today and advocacy tomorrow for a better country and a better world.
November 3, 2026
Interivew with Bengy Mitchell, Founder of The Urban Current
"People are hungry for livable cities. More people are starting to understand urbanism and see it as a legitimate tool of resolving the unsettledness and unsteadiness they are feeling in their lives."
November 3, 2026
The Races Transportation Reformers Are Watching This Midterms
What will the midterms mean for US mobility? Here are a few key races advocates are watching.
November 2, 2026
Becerra Brings Up a Mileage Tax. Panic and Demagoguery Ensue
The reaction to Becerra's comments about a vehicle-miles-traveled tax shows how difficult it has become to have an honest conversation about transportation funding in California.
November 2, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Election preview, gun wielding ICE, street repairs, new trains, Duffman, and more...
November 2, 2026