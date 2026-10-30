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Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

HSR fallout, Becerra and VMT, Halloween and More...
8:50 AM PDT on October 30, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • More on HSR CEO Resignation (SFChronSFStandard)
  • More on HSR Train Orders (MassTransit)
  • More on LA-Anaheim Environmental Documents (Mass Transit Mag)
  • Becerra Mulls Mileage Tax (Hoodline)
  • Crazy People Threaten Becerra Recall (KQED)
  • Tomorrow Night One of the Most Dangerous of the Year (Quartz)
  • Caltrain’s Ridership Grew by 50% Last Year Due to Electrification (Metro Magazine)
  • State Going After Oceanside for Dodging State Housing Requirements, SB79 (Union-Trib)
  • Berkeley’s Infrastructure Bond (Berkeleyside)
  • Opponent of Fresno Council Candidate Charged with Fake DUI Retracts Call for Dropout (Fresno Bee)
  • Diesel Price Spike (SacBee)
  • Ice Agents, Human Traffickers, or Just Punks? (Fresno Land)
  • More on Flooding in Coastal California (Guardian)
  • Ocean Beach Could Flood this Winter (SFChron)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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