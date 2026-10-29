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Thursday’s Headlines

More on Choudri's ouster coming later today.
10:49 AM PDT on October 29, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • Choudri Out at High-Speed Rail (Calmatters, Chron, KCRA)
  • California Traffic Fatalities By the Numbers (Fresno Bee)
  • “In five years, Los Angeles’s budget grew 34%. The number of sidewalks it repaired fell 33%.” (XTown LA)
  • Political Hit? Racial Profiling? Why Just One? Fresno PD Grapples with False DUI Stop (Fresnoland)
  • Long Beach Moving Car Lanes Out of Parks (LB Post)
  • Are We Going to Get the Idaho Stop? (CalBike)
  • Even More on Bay Area Measures More on Muni Measure (GGExpress, SFStandard)
  • Metrolink Holds Off On Cuts, Decision Expected Nov. 13 (SC Signal)
  • Californians Still Buying EVs (SacBee)
  • More on Trump’s Plans to Pollute the Coast (Santa Barbara Independent)
  • LA CM Yaroslavsky Motion Supports Do-It-Yourself Crosswalks (Reddit)
  • Trump Overturns Biden-Era Ruling on Oil and Gas Production, Leading to More Methane, a Powerful Greenhouse Gas (AP)
  • Newsom Doubles Down on Methane Tracking (Press Release)
  • L.A. City Bans Oil Drilling, Again (LAT)
  • Flooding Eases Across the State, for Now (OC Reg)
  • Major Storm Hits SoCal on Halloween (Union-Trib)
  • Trump Living the 1950’s American Dream (Grist)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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