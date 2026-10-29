Thursday’s Headlines
More on Choudri's ouster coming later today.
10:49 AM PDT on October 29, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
Choudri Announces Resignation at California High-Speed Rail Authority
Streetsblog offers a timeline of Choudri's mostly-positive but uneven tenure
October 29, 2026
Could Congress’s Anti-Flock Surveillance Bill Ban Automated Traffic Enforcement, Too?
Livable streets organizers weigh in on a new anti-Flock bill.
October 28, 2026
Beach Street Plastic Demarcated Bikeway Stub Opens
Sorry, this Fisherman's Wharf project is not a protected bike lane and it wasn't quick, but it is, perhaps, marginally better than nothing
October 28, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Can the elections in Fresno get any loonier?
October 28, 2026
Seattle Aims to Turn Vision Zero Dreams Into ‘Durable Law’
The stars are aligning for Seattle to make big progress on Vision Zero — but can they pass the laws that will hold city leaders to that goal?
October 27, 2026