Thursday’s Headlines
Headlines from up and down the state.
11:17 AM PDT on October 15, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog California
Newsom Signs Bill to Better Align California Transportation Spending With Climate Goals
SB 1087 updates California’s landmark sustainable communities law, strengthening the connection between regional climate plans and transportation investments.
October 15, 2026
Ground Breaks on Azusa Wilderness Park
The entryway to Azusa Canyon will be enhanced with new river overlooks, playgrounds, and improved bicycle facilities.
October 14, 2026
Study: Americans Already Doubt the Myth that ‘Driving is Freedom’
...and most of them want real freedom to choose how they get around, too.
October 13, 2026
California High-Speed Rail Faces Scandal, But Work to Get the Trains Rolling Continues
The rail authority is under fire over questionable spending, but construction continues, and track-laying preparations are moving forward.
October 13, 2026
Elected Officials and Candidates Try a Week Without Driving in the North Bay
A look at the challenges and revelations experienced by North Bay officials trying to get around without a car
October 13, 2026