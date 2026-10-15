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Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Headlines from up and down the state.
11:17 AM PDT on October 15, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • More on Bay Area Transit Measure (MotherJones)
  • Hermosa Beach Cancels Holiday Free Parking Program (Daily Breeze)
  • WeHo Considers Cancelling Planned Protected Bike Lanes (Biking in LA)
  • Euro Regulators Get Tesla to Stop Lying About “Self Driving” Car (Bloomberg).
  • Feds Looking Into Reports of Cybercab Speeding in School Zones (The Verge)
  • More Deets on ICE Agent Who Attacked Fresno Resident (SacBee)
  • Pleads Not Guilty (Fresno Bee)
  • No Kings Rally Planned for This Weekend (OC Reg)
  • NYC Congestion Pricing Leads to 31% Drop in Fine Particulates (Columbia University)
  • Mayor Karen Bass: “…there’s very influential people who are supporting your [Nithya Raman’s] campaign who are very, very much advocates for bike lanes.” (K Oong Bluesky)
  • Some Advocate Responses (RedditHale of People Vision Zero@westlabicycle)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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