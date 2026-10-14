Wednesday’s Headlines
Bay Area Transit's "Make or Break" as ridership surges, while cuts are coming in SoCal.
10:10 AM PDT on October 14, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog California
California High-Speed Rail Faces Scandal, But Work to Get the Trains Rolling Continues
The rail authority is under fire over questionable spending, but construction continues, and track-laying preparations are moving forward.
October 13, 2026
Elected Officials and Candidates Try a Week Without Driving in the North Bay
A look at the challenges and revelations experienced by North Bay officials trying to get around without a car
October 13, 2026
Everyone Wants Rail to San Diego’s Airport. But Which Alternative?
San Diego deserves the best airport rail connection, not just the cheapest. SANDAG’s study understates the elevated automated people mover’s advantages in speed, frequency and cost per mile of new track.
October 13, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Recaps and analysis from the legislative session, ballot measures, Global Warming, and more...
October 13, 2026
CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 2026 – Open Thread
As usual the Heart of L.A. route, an annual early October tradition since 2010, saw tens of thousands of Angelenos smiling their way along streets closed to car traffic
October 13, 2026