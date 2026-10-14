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Wednesday’s Headlines

Bay Area Transit's "Make or Break" as ridership surges, while cuts are coming in SoCal.
10:10 AM PDT on October 14, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • RTM Could “Make or Break” Transit in Bay (Politico)
  • Commentary: Support the Muni Measure Too! (SFStandard)
  • BART Ridership Surges (ABC7)
  • Metrolink Proposes Further Cuts (OC Reg)
  • Review of Recently Passed Housing Laws (Union-Trib)
  • R’s Calling for CAHSRA CEO to Step Down (KCRA)
  • Off Duty ICE Agent Who Assaulted Fresno Homeowner Charged (Fresno Bee)
  • Fresnoland’s Know Your Rights When ICE Comes
  • PCH Closed in OC Over Hillside Crack (LAT)
  • USA’s Ped Deaths Twice That of Other Developed Nations. Duffman’s Policies Will Kill More (The Guardian)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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