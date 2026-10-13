Skip to content
Sponsored
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Recaps and analysis from the legislative session, ballot measures, Global Warming, and more...
9:56 AM PDT on October 13, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

Read More:

Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

California High-Speed Rail Faces Scandal, But Work to Get the Trains Rolling Continues

October 13, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |CicLAvia

CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 2026 – Open Thread

October 13, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Boondoggles

Is America’s ‘First Autonomous Transit System’ Really Dead?

October 12, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Politics

Why Progressives Don’t Deliver on Federal Transportation Policy

October 12, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Take Matters Into Our Own Hands

October 11, 2026
See all posts