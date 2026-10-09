The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook

Streetsblog SF: Bluesky, Facebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

Monday: As part of her weekly headline roundup, Ren looks at the deadly places across the country to take a walk.

Wednesday: Joe gives an overview of how to ride on L.A. Metro’s bikeshare.