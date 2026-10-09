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The Week in Short Video

Only two videos this week: Deadly by Design transportation planning and an intro. to LA Metro Bike Share
2:08 PM PDT on October 9, 2026
The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

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Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTokBlueskyInstagramFacebook

Streetsblog SF: BlueskyFacebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTokYouTube

Monday: As part of her weekly headline roundup, Ren looks at the deadly places across the country to take a walk.

Wednesday: Joe gives an overview of how to ride on L.A. Metro’s bikeshare.

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Photo of Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton
Photo of Joe Anthony
Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos

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