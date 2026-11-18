Wednesday’s Headlines
Oh no Waymo! And Breaking News You Won't See Many Places: CAHSRA Oversight works!
10:26 AM PST on November 18, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
Petitions Push Democrats to Ditch Dangerous New Transportation Bill
House Democrats' incoming top transportation leader is already throwing cold water on calls for the party to deliver a better transportation bill.
November 17, 2026
Op-Ed: Let’s Make it Easier to Take Transit to Golden Gate Park
The controversy over charging for parking is an opportunity to make Muni better
November 17, 2026
Metro Ridership is Up: October 2026 is Second Consecutive Month with More than a Million Daily Boardings
Compared to last October, Metro bus ridership essentially held steady, while rail ridership jumped 10.1% with the newly extended D Line boardings more than doubling
November 17, 2026
San Diego Mourns Those Lost to Traffic Violence as Advocates Continue Call for Safer Streets
Families, elected officials and advocates gathered for World Day of Remembrance, honoring 1,343 people killed or seriously injured in San Diego County crashes last year while calling for greater investment in street safety.
November 17, 2026
Op/Ed: Finally, a Medical Doctor Who Knows the Difference Between E-Bikes and E-Motos…and Why It Matters
Even outside politics, Election Day, November 3, brought some welcome news: an insightful article in TIME magazine despite its dubious headline.
November 17, 2026