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Wednesday’s Headlines

It's the last day for the governor to take action on legislation.
9:46 AM PDT on September 30, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Screengrab from Santa Monica's Safe Routes to School homepage.
  • Legislature Didn’t Help CAHSRA (CalMatters)
  • Following Veto, CEQA Fight Moves to Ballot (SacBee)
  • Becerra/Hilton Debate Tonight (Union-Trib, CNN)
  • Newsom “Paddles to the Right” (OC Register)
  • “People’s Vision Zero” Keeps Painting DIY Crosswalks in LA (NBC4)
  • 12% of E-Bike at OC Elementary/Middle Schools Are Legal (OC Reg)
  • 1/2 of Parents Say Their Kids Were Nearly Victims of Traffic Violence In Morning Commute (Jalopnik)
  • Santa Monica Doesn’t Have an Official Safe Routes to Schools Plan? (Next)
  • Bay Can’t Stop Scofflaw Drivers on Bay Bridge Bus Lanes (SF Chron)
  • Oakland’s Scraper Bikes Are Still Cool (Roads.cc)
  • AAA: Average annual cost of Car Ownership Has Risen to More Nearly $13,000.
  • Traffic Congestion Is Self Torture (Planetizen)
  • Kelvin Waves, Super El Niño…Climate Change Repercussions Are Here (Guardian)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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