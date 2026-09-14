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Monday’s Headlines

Lots of safety projects...not all of which are permitted...
11:36 AM PDT on September 14, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • “People’s Vision Zero” Keeps Painting Crosswalks in LA When City Won’t (NBC4)
  • Fresnoland Holds Forum on Legacy of Freeways on 10/1
  • OC E-Bike Buyback Draws Crowds (OC Reg)
  • SFChron: Yes on Regional Transit Measure
  • LA Breaks Ground on Alameda/Spring Street Safety Project (Forth News)
  • Safety Projects About to Break Down Connecting Montecito-Summerland (Ed Hat)
  • Sac. Airport Considers Increasing Parking Costs (SacBee)
  • Waymo Oriented Housing? (Mission Local)
  • Funding a Roadblock for CASHR and All USHSR (Railway Age)
  • Trumpflation Getting Americans Out of the Car (Jalopnik).
  • U.S. Energy Sec.: Best Way to Drive Down Gas Prices Is to Drive Less (Business Insider)
  • Temps Dip, Fires Rage (Fresno Bee, Fresno Bee)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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