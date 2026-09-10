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Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

It's a mostly good news day with updates on ballot measures and construction....of course, we're all still baking.
10:28 AM PDT on September 10, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • Yes on S Kicks Off Election Campaign in Fresno County (Fresno Bee)
  • Latest on Bay Area Regional Measure (ABC7)
  • Metro D Line Subway Construction Update (Beverly Press)
  • More On Glendora Breaking Ground For Waterway Bike/Walk Path (Urbanize)
  • Sacramento’s Highway 50 a “Commuter Nightmare” (SacBee)
  • Coastal Commission Approves Beach Access Plan for Centreville (Lost Coast)
  • Streets for All video Explains Joe Linton (non-work capacity) Measure HLA Lawsuits
  • Nobody Likes Flock (OC Reg, SacBee)
  • Lyft CEO Wants to Take Prop. 22 Nationwide (Mashable)
  • Cleaner Air Equals Smarter Children (NYT)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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