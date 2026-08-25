Legislative Update: Take Action

This is the last week for the legislature, and rather than give you another legislative update, Streetsblog wants to make it easier for our readers to get involved. Below are three action alerts for legislation that is still moving and has a chance for final passage and a way to let the legislature know they cannot underfund transit as a result of the changes to the state’s cap-and-trade law. If there’s an action alert for another piece of legislation that is not on the list, let us know at damien@streetsblog.org.

In case you missed it, here is last week’s legislative update and StreetSmart podcast with Damian Kevitt updating you on what’s alive and what is no longer moving.

Save Public Transit:

A lot has been written about the state’s retreat on Cap-and-Trade licenses and how it will allow more polluters to pollute without paying into the system. The change will also lead to a shortfall in billions of dollars that would have likely gone to transit and affordable housing programs.

Streets for All (this is a personalized email to Ted Rogers of Biking in L.A.), and CalBike have action alerts demanding the legislature restore this lost transportation funding. Learn more about the issue at Streetsblog’s Cap-and-Trade topic page.

Strengthen the Active Transportation Program:

One of Calbike’s signature pieces of legislation is Assembly Bill 2168, Active Transportation Program: guidelines, which Calbike contends will improve the guidelines on how projects are chosen for the program, “mov[ing] the program closer to its core purpose.” The goal of the program is supposed to be getting more people on foot or bicycle by creating projects that increase safety. This legislation makes that more likely.

Take action, here. Read more about the state’s Active Transportation Program here.

Pass the Best Legislation for E-Bike Safety

Senate Bill 1167, Vehicles: Electric Bicycles – the piece of legislation that seeks to regulate e-motorcycles and differentiate between e-bikes and e-motos – has been widely supported by bicycle advocacy groups. They argue that the bill draws a clear line between the two devices that will both make streets safer for riders and everyone else AND protect the growing e-bike market.

Streets for All, Calbike, Streets are for Everyone, and People for Bikes all encourage supporters to take action with Calbike’s action alert. There’s been a LOT written about SB 1167 this year, you can read Streetsblog’s coverage, and some pieces from CalBike, here.