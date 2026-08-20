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Thursday’s Headlines

All the headlines from up and down the Golden State.
10:36 AM PDT on August 20, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • Police Confiscate Truck Used in SaMo Bollard Massacre (Next)
  • Sacramento Regional Transit Corridor Construction In Final Phase (SacBee)
  • San Diego Is Rare Big City w/o Bike Share (Union-Trib)
  • Call to Bring Back Red Light Cameras (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Oakland Speed Cameras (SFChron)
  • Commentary: “Flexing” Funds Isn’t the Answer to Bay Area Transit Agencies’ Fiscal Woes (SPUR)
  • More Schools Banning E-Bikes/Scooters (OC Register)
  • Amazon Makes Deliveries in Culver City by Cargo Bike (Crossroads)
  • LAX People Mover Was Supposed to Be Ready for World Cup, Maybe Olympics? (LAT)
  • Trump Wants More Cars Near Protected Federal Land Because of Course He Does (Field and Stream)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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