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Thursday’s Headlines

Ballot measures, bike lanes, and more...
10:36 AM PDT on July 30, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • Berkeley’s Hopkins Bike Lanes Approved Again (SFChronBerkeleyside)
  • More on Bay Area Regional Measure Poll (Almanac)
  • Little/No Oversight Planned for Fresno Ballot Measure (Fresno Bee)
  • ICE Targeted More Latinos After Supreme Court Supported Racial Profiling (LAT)
  • LADOT Work Underway Installing Bike/Walk Upgrades On Spring/Alameda (Urbanize)
  • SacBee: Take the Train to Yosemite! (But You Have to Transfer to a Bus)
  • Court Sides With SaMo, Pausing Noise Nuisance Waymo Charging Site (SM NextKTLASMDP)
  • FTA Prioritizing Low-Emission, Not Zero Emission, Buses in Grants (Mass Transit)
  • Amtrak Makes 163 Stations ADA Compliant (Railway Supply)
  • Lyft’s Rebrand of Bay Area Bike Share (Fast Company)
  • Why Are Angry Old Coots So Angry About E-Bikes? (Independent)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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