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Wednesday’s Headlines

Normally mid-August is a slow time for headlines. Not this year.
10:24 AM PDT on August 12, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • More on Trump Versus the Environment and California (SFChron)
  • Fresno County Supes Display Staggering Incompetence in Tax Measure Vote (Fresno Bee)
  • More on Cost of Destroying Sunset Dunes (SFChronMissionLocalSFStandard)
  • California Considers Loosening Standards for Megawatt Charging Stations (ACT)
  • $5 Billion Oil Pipeline Advances (Union-Trib)
  • Trump’s Animosity to Rail Not Stopping Growth (Quartz)
  • CAHSR Might Need to Do Some Borrowing in Peak Construction Years (EdHat)
  • The California Post Has a Crazy Headline About It
  • Fun Review of New Bike-Ped Bridge Over the 5 (OC Register)
  • Metro Removed Delayed River Path Expansion from 28 by ’28 (LAT)
  • When Are Drivers Legally Required to Slow Down in School Zones (SacBee)
  • CAHSR Completes Yet Another Overpass (Your Central Valley)
  • Robotaxis Are Glitchier in Unprepared Cities (NYT)
  • Gas Powered Car to EV Swap Saves 50% in Emissions (Grist)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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