Wednesday’s Headlines
Normally mid-August is a slow time for headlines. Not this year.
10:24 AM PDT on August 12, 2026
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More from Streetsblog California
Better Roads, Safe Streets Is Headed for the Ballot…Unless Fresno County Can Stop It in Court
Advocates, city officials and state legislation insist transportation funding measure goes to voters; Board of Supervisors goes to court to block...
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California’s Cap-and-Invest Crisis, Explained
California’s budget was finalized in June, but the legislature can pass trailer bills to amend it until the end of August.
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