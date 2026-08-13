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Thursday’s Headlines

Ballot measures, free transit, fast trains, Flock, cybercabs and more...
9:20 AM PDT on August 13, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • City of Fresno Keeps Ballot Measure, Possible Competition for County’s (Fresno Bee)
  • Bass’ Free Transit Proposal Comes with Price Tag, Service Cuts (LAist)
  • Bill to Let HSR Authority Actually Build HSR (SacBee)
  • Auditor Says CAHSRA Has “Transparency Concerns” (Fresno Bee)
  • More Police Using Flock. More Pushback (SacBee)
  • Fresno Police Look to Tap Into Private Flocks (Fresno Bee)
  • Tesla’s Cybercab Unleashed on San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Weighing the Cost of Improving Downtown La Mesa Trolley (Union-Trib)
  • Can Driving Be Fun? (LAT)
  • Dems: Maybe Trump Is Holding Up Grants for Political Purposes (NYT)
  • Duffman Lives in Fantasy Land: Bikes Don’t Cause Congestion(Bloomberg Government)
  • Despite Tariffs We’re Still Buying Buses (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Leno Law Helps Classic Cars Pollute (SacBee)
  • Governor’s Race a Snooze (LAT)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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