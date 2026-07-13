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Monday’s Headlines

Hey all, I'm in Myrtle Beach for a couple of days and then on the road for a couple of days. Posting might be sporadic this week.
9:54 AM PDT on July 13, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • Will Fresno Pols Screw Up Citizen’s Ballot Measure (FresnoBee)
  • Santa Monica’s State of the City Also an Open Streets Party (SMDP)
  • Venice/SaMo Battling for Tourists, Fun (Daily News)
  • More on Santa Barbara’s AI Bike Route Map (KSBY)
  • New Generation Using SMART Train (MarinIJ)
  • The Ferry Building’s Birthday Party (SFChron)
  • 14 States, 116 Cities, Have Gotten Rid of Parking Minimums for New Development (Stateline)
  • CA Voter ID Ballot Measure Bankrolled by (Surprise!) Right-Wing Billionares (SacBee)
  • Suspending or Reducing Gas Taxes to Fight Trump’s War Inflation Has Cost States Over Half a Billion in Transportation Funds (News From the States)
  • Turning SF’s Sunset Dunes Back to a Highway Could Cost $14 Million (MissionLocalKQED)
  • It’s Fire Season in NorCal (SacBee)
  • It’s Monsoon Season in the Central Valley (FresnoBee)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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