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Thursday’s Headlines

Lots of follow-up on other stories we've covered, either by ourselves or in headlines.
9:47 AM PDT on May 28, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • Work Begins on BRT to Connect SGV/SFV (Daily News)
  • More on Oakland Speed Cameras (SFGate)
  • Sacramento Plans to Fill 8,000 Potholes in 7 Weeks (SacBee)
  • It’s Still Hard to Build HSR (Union-Trib)
  • Newsom Endorses Bass in Tight LA Mayor’s Race (LAT)
  • Waymo Service Expanding in LA (LAT)
  • House Transpo Bill Still a Disaster, But Now with Bridges! (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Collapse of Number of Teens with Licenses Leads to Ride Share Growth (Fortune, CNN)
  • Average Cost of Car Maintenance Now $600/Month (Jalopnik)
  • Pride-Themed Muni Bus (BAR)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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