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Wednesday’s Headlines

A church comes out against bike lanes in San Diego, even as the city moves to eliminate its traffic safety engineers.
10:38 AM PDT on May 6, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • Traffic Deaths Continue to Rise in Long Beach (LAist)
  • More on San Diego’s Plan to Eliminate Traffic Engineers (KPBS)
  • San Diego Church Comes Out Against Bike Lanes (Times of SD)
  • CalBike Makes a Handful of Endorsements
  • Quick Build Bike Lanes in Palo Alto (Palo Alto Online)
  • Muni’s Attempts to Stop Fare Beaters (SFChronNBCBayAreaKRON4)
  • More on Muni’s Budget (SFChron)
  • 1/2 of Americans Live with Bad Air Quality (American Lung Association)
  • Filling 36-gallon tank of a Ford F-150 Costs $46 More One year ago. (Independent)
  • Bloomberg Philanthropies Commits to $350 Million Investment for Bike Infrastructure (Momentum)
  • DUIs, Teens, and Carnage (SFGate)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign (OB Rag)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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