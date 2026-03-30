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Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

No Kings, No Cuts, Yes Bike Lanes.

10:24 AM PDT on March 30, 2026

  • The Current Pushback Against CAHSRA (Fresno Bee)
  • Legislators Consider Breathalyzers on Vehicles Owned by DUI Drivers (OCReg)
  • Muni Could Cut 20 Lines (SFStandard)
  • Protected Bikeway Springs Up Overnight in SaMo (Next)
  • LA Times Warns Speeders That Cameras Are Coming (LAT)
  • What Do We Do With Chavez-Themed Art? (SacBee)
  • How Does Immigration Nose Dive Impact SoCal Cities (Union-Trib)
  • More on the Rebranded, Food-Free, Uncomfortable, San Joaquin Train (SFGate)
  • $3 Billion in Fed. Grants for Bike/Ped Projects at Risk of Being Canceled, (Transportation for America)
  • Uber Pushing CA Ballot Initiative to Make it Harder to Sue after Crash (The Lever)
  • No Kings (More on That Later)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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