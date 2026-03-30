- The Current Pushback Against CAHSRA (Fresno Bee)
- Legislators Consider Breathalyzers on Vehicles Owned by DUI Drivers (OCReg)
- Muni Could Cut 20 Lines (SFStandard)
- Protected Bikeway Springs Up Overnight in SaMo (Next)
- LA Times Warns Speeders That Cameras Are Coming (LAT)
- What Do We Do With Chavez-Themed Art? (SacBee)
- How Does Immigration Nose Dive Impact SoCal Cities (Union-Trib)
- More on the Rebranded, Food-Free, Uncomfortable, San Joaquin Train (SFGate)
- $3 Billion in Fed. Grants for Bike/Ped Projects at Risk of Being Canceled, (Transportation for America)
- Uber Pushing CA Ballot Initiative to Make it Harder to Sue after Crash (The Lever)
- No Kings (More on That Later)
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
No Kings, No Cuts, Yes Bike Lanes.
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