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The Week in Short Videos

CTC Loves Highways, Streets for All Loves High-Speed Rail, and Streetsblog Loves Long Beach!

11:58 AM PDT on March 27, 2026

Monday: I swear I was going to just post this short video and leave it at that for our coverage of this month's California Transportation Commission. But after I saw the governor's self-congratulatory press release I couldn't help myself and wrote an op/ed yesterday.

@streetsblogcal

California Is Still Expanding Freeways — Critics Say It Won’t Work California just approved billions for highway expansion — even as research shows it can make traffic worse. Should the state be investing differently? #California #Transportation #UrbanPlanning #Climate #RoadSafety #Transit

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Wednesday: Streets for All thinks if Southern California got serious about capturing part of the value created by high-speed rail, it could fund its own portion immediately.

@streetsblogcal

L.A. Could Fund High-Speed Rail Without Raising Taxes A new report says Southern California could generate billions for high-speed rail — without new taxes. So why isn’t it happening? 🚄#California #Transportation #highspeedrailway

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Friday: Streetsblog L.A. continues a series of videos showcasing the city of Long Beach's livability innovations. When developers build new housing, the city often requires them to add new bike, walk, and/or transit facilities. Essentially the city gets free bike stuff! To read more about Long Beach's community benefits facilities, see this 2024 SBLA explainer or more recent posts showcasing examples on Pacific Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard.

@streetsblogla8

Long Beach shows how cities can get free bike/walk/transit stuff! #LongBeachCA

♬ original sound - streetsblogla
Joe Anthony
@https://bsky.app/profile/ohaijoe.bsky.social

Joe Anthony is a social media strategist, producer, and community organizer with over 15 years of experience across television, film, politics, non-profits, and major brands. A long-time advocate for cycling in Los Angeles and beyond, Joe introduced the #BikeLA hashtag in the early days of Twitter and helped shape how cyclists connect online by organizing uniform cycling hashtags in cities around the world.

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