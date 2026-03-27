The Week in Short Videos

Monday: I swear I was going to just post this short video and leave it at that for our coverage of this month's California Transportation Commission. But after I saw the governor's self-congratulatory press release I couldn't help myself and wrote an op/ed yesterday.

Wednesday: Streets for All thinks if Southern California got serious about capturing part of the value created by high-speed rail, it could fund its own portion immediately.

Friday: Streetsblog L.A. continues a series of videos showcasing the city of Long Beach's livability innovations. When developers build new housing, the city often requires them to add new bike, walk, and/or transit facilities. Essentially the city gets free bike stuff! To read more about Long Beach's community benefits facilities, see this 2024 SBLA explainer or more recent posts showcasing examples on Pacific Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard.