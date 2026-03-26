- CA Lawmaker Pushes to Close Montana Loophole for Luxury Cars (SacBee)
- LA Council Approves Speed Camera Locations For Delayed Pilot (LAist, Eastsider, Spectrum1, Westside Current)
- Also Votes to Delay Much of SB79 CA Transit-Oriented Housing (LAT, Westside Current, Larchmont Buzz)
- We Have to Explain to Drivers to Make Way for Emergency Vehicles? (OC Register)
- Mayor Lurie's Driver Made Illegal Turn, Hit by Streetcar (SFStandard)
- Electrified Public Transit, or EVs, an Antidote to Gas Price Shock (Next Metro, The Driven)
- Chevron Wants to Use Iran War to Pollute More, Increase Profits (EastBayTimes)
- Diesel "Blows Past" $7 Per Gallon (Union-Trib)
- USDOT: We'll Build More Bad Projects Faster (Transport Topics)
- LA Almost Seals Someone Underground When Closing Manhole (LAT)
- Heat Wave Cooling Off (Fresno Bee)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
What the heck is the Montana exemption? I guess I don't spend much time on luxury car news sites.
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