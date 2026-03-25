- Bill to Use GPS Devices to Stop Deadly Speeders (SFStandard)
- More on E-Bike Legislation (MarinIJ)
- LA Mayor Bass Skips Candidates Forum by Streets for All (Biking in LA)
- Full Coverage of Debate (LA Public Press, LAist)
- Watch It (YouTube)
- Caltrans Plans Flashing Beacons Just North of Malibu on PCH (Ventura Star)
- Students Fight for Transit Funding (EastBayTimes)
- Gas Prices Near Tipping Point that Changes Behavior (Grist)
- Even if Iran War Ends Today, Price Shocks Will Continue (Heatmap)
- No Kings (OC Register, Daily News, USA Today)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
More news on legislation and transit funding as Mayor Bass skips a Streets for All forum. Also: No Kings.
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More from Streetsblog California
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Streets for All: SoCal Could Fund All of Southland’s High-Speed Rail with EIFD
Streets for All report shows that all of SoCal High-Speed Rail could be funded with EIFD's, with money leftover to support local transit.
Eyes on the Street: Progress on Folsom Streetscape Project
One of SoMa's major thoroughfares is getting long-overdue repairs that will include bike and ped safety improvements.
D.C. Advocates Sue To Save Key Bike Lane From Trump Teardown
We previously reported that the Trump administration might soon move to dismantle key cycle tracks in the nation's capital. Unfortunately, we were right.
Monrovia Seeks Input on Draft Bike Master Plan
The deadline for public comment is this Friday, March 27 2026.
Santa Rosa Quietly Approves Additional Mall Parking in Pedestrian and Art Plaza; Activists Appeal
“Why do they need more parking? It feels like they’re trying to sneak something by the public.’’
Tuesday’s Headlines
Safety is the word of the day.