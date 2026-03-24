Tuesday’s Headlines

- Breaking Down California Police Stops (SFChron)
- San Diego Votes to Slow Down Traffic on 20% of Streets (KPBS)
- CAHSRA Publishes Spring Newsletter (All Aboard)
- Are Oakland Speed Cameras Performative? (EastBayTimes)
- Is LA's Proposed Rail Extension the "Missing Link?" (LAT)
- Simi Valley Approves Bike Plan (Acorn)
- New Protected Bikeways Coming to LA's South Central (Urbanize)
- Bay Area Streets Unsafe, Especially for Seniors (EastBayTimes)
- SacRT Makes Route Changes (SacBee)
- More on Bay Transit Funding Measure (CBSNews)
- Tech Never Faced Much Scrutiny for Distracted Driving (Love of Place)
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Santa Rosa Quietly Approves Additional Mall Parking in Pedestrian and Art Plaza; Activists Appeal
“Why do they need more parking? It feels like they’re trying to sneak something by the public.’’
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Want to increase your chances of living to 80? A new paper argues we need to start with our neighborhoods — and we need to do it for everybody.
S.F. Judge Decides Utterly Reckless Driving is Not a Serious Crime
Judge for West Portal massacre of a family just told drivers anything goes.
Monday’s Headlines
California Transportation Commission funds highways as state burns.
Op-Ed: Don’t Let Fear Flatten Progress on E-Bikes
Advocates react to E-bike legislation.
Metro Plans to Spend Nearly $900M Expanding Freeways Next Year, a 40 Percent Increase
Metro expects to spend $887.1 million on widening the 5, 57/60, 91, 105, and 405 Freeways, and planning for Metro widening of the 5, 14, 71, 605, and other freeways.