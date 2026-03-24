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Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Safety is the word of the day.

10:15 AM PDT on March 24, 2026

Image: Tony Webster, CC

  • Breaking Down California Police Stops (SFChron)
  • San Diego Votes to Slow Down Traffic on 20% of Streets (KPBS)
  • CAHSRA Publishes Spring Newsletter (All Aboard)
  • Are Oakland Speed Cameras Performative? (EastBayTimes)
  • Is LA's Proposed Rail Extension the "Missing Link?" (LAT)
  • Simi Valley Approves Bike Plan (Acorn)
  • New Protected Bikeways Coming to LA's South Central (Urbanize)
  • Bay Area Streets Unsafe, Especially for Seniors (EastBayTimes)
  • SacRT Makes Route Changes (SacBee)
  • More on Bay Transit Funding Measure (CBSNews)
  • Tech Never Faced Much Scrutiny for Distracted Driving  (Love of Place)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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