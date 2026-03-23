- State CTC Approves Billions for Highways as State Bakes in Climate Change Heatwave (SacBee)
- Also Approves Lot Sale for Tiny Homes in Lemon Grove (Union-Trib)
- More on BART Worst-Case Scenarios (MissionLocal)
- LA Councilmember/Mayor Candidate Raman Films Videos Promising Safer Biking While Biking (BSKY)
- Local Laws Not Keeping Up with Changes in E-Bikes (Daily News)
- Even if Feds Cut Transit Funding Completely, Highway Trust Fund Would Be Heading Towards Zero (Eno Center for Transportation)
- Del Mar Fights Train Fence (Union-Trib)
- Youths Sue EPA for Failing to Act on Global Warming (Berkeleyside)
- Gas Gouging (LAT)
- Heat Wave
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
California Transportation Commission funds highways as state burns.
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