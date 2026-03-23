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Monday’s Headlines

California Transportation Commission funds highways as state burns.

9:56 AM PDT on March 23, 2026

  • State CTC Approves Billions for Highways as State Bakes in Climate Change Heatwave (SacBee)
  • Also Approves Lot Sale for Tiny Homes in Lemon Grove (Union-Trib)
  • More on BART Worst-Case Scenarios (MissionLocal)
  • LA Councilmember/Mayor Candidate Raman Films Videos Promising Safer Biking While Biking (BSKY)
  • Local Laws Not Keeping Up with Changes in E-Bikes (Daily News)
  • Even if Feds Cut Transit Funding Completely, Highway Trust Fund Would Be Heading Towards Zero (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Del Mar Fights Train Fence (Union-Trib)
  • Youths Sue EPA for Failing to Act on Global Warming (Berkeleyside)
  • Gas Gouging (LAT)
  • Heat Wave

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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