Friday’s Headlines

- Sac Needs $5 Billion for Safe, Fixed, Roads (SacBee)
- Pols Think Bay Will Pass Muni Tax, Not Sure About Others (SF Standard)
- Fresno Bee, Merced Sun-Star Hold HSR Q and A
- Leg. Moving to Allow HSR Construction Outside Central Valley (SF Gate)
- Here's How Often Fresno Used Military Equipment Last Year (Fresno Bee)
- Are Freeway Protestors Illegally Distracting Drivers? (OC Register)
- Annenberg Highway Crossing Nearly Open (Daily News)
- Uber/Rivian Teaming on Robotaxis (LAT, OC Register)
- Ferry Boat Naming Project (SF Chron)
- State DOTs Want More Highways. Local DOT's Don't (T4A)
- US Transit's Transition to EV's Slowing (Smart Cities Dive)
- Investing in Bike Infrastructure = Good (Voice of OC)
- Gas Prices Still Rising (SF Chron)
- CA's Next Drought Will Be Worse (SacBee)
- Heat Wave
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