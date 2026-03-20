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Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Taxes, HSR, Heat Waves and More...

9:34 AM PDT on March 20, 2026

  • Sac Needs $5 Billion for Safe, Fixed, Roads (SacBee)
  • Pols Think Bay Will Pass Muni Tax, Not Sure About Others (SF Standard)
  • Fresno Bee, Merced Sun-Star Hold HSR Q and A
  • Leg. Moving to Allow HSR Construction Outside Central Valley (SF Gate)
  • Here's How Often Fresno Used Military Equipment Last Year (Fresno Bee)
  • Are Freeway Protestors Illegally Distracting Drivers? (OC Register)
  • Annenberg Highway Crossing Nearly Open (Daily News)
  • Uber/Rivian Teaming on Robotaxis (LAT, OC Register)
  • Ferry Boat Naming Project (SF Chron)
  • State DOTs Want More Highways. Local DOT's Don't (T4A)
  • US Transit's Transition to EV's Slowing (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Investing in Bike Infrastructure = Good (Voice of OC)
  • Gas Prices Still Rising (SF Chron)
  • CA's Next Drought Will Be Worse (SacBee)
  • Heat Wave

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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