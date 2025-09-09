Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Legislation to Streamline Environmental Review for Transit, Bike, and Ped Projects Passes Assembly

Assembly passed SB 71, but delayed a vote on Wiener's more controversial legislation, SB 79.

4:36 PM PDT on September 9, 2025

Here’s the vote.

Earlier today, the California Assembly passed Senate Bill 71, legislation designed to make it easier to build bicycle, pedestrian, and transit facilities. The bill streamlines project delivery by reducing/eliminating required environmental studies. The legislation passed 56-1, with Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-Encinitas) voting against.

Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-SD) spoke for the legislation on behalf of the bill’s author, Senator Scott Wiener. Ward testified.

I’m happy to present today, SB 71 on behalf of Senator Wiener, which will extend the statutory CEQA [California Environmental Quality Act] exemptions for transit and active transportation projects which significantly advance the state's climate, safety, and public health goals while improving access and mobility options to January 1, 2040. SB 71 will also make clarifying changes to existing law and provide exemption parity between ferry and other transit modes. This bill helps California build the infrastructure it needs faster and cheaper, showing that California can bring critical projects online by removing red tape. This bill received no “no votes” and I respectfully request your “aye” vote.

The legislation still needs the governor’s signature to become law. SB 71 was co-sponsored by most groups that support public transportation and active transportation including CalBike, Streets for All, and Streets Are For Everyone. For more on SB 71, read Streetsblog’s past coverage: Wiener Introduces Legislation to Continue CEQA Exemption for Sustainable Transportation

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Happy 175th California! The president hates you.

September 9, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

L.A. County Breaks Ground on Puente Hills Regional Park

The 140 acre park will be County Supervisor Solis’ legacy project, and L.A.’s first new regional park in decades.

September 9, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

The War on … Walking and Biking?

Corporations and policymakers aren't just promoting car dependency — they're actively making it harder to walk, bike, and move in our communities. So why is it so hard to name their enemies?

September 8, 2025
Transportation Funding

SB 63, Which Allows for a Bay Area Transit Ballot Measure, Clears Last Hurdle Before Final Vote

More oversight for the funds created was the key to get SB 63 to the Assembly Floor.

September 8, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Emergency Rally: Advocates Demand Gov. Newsom ‘Fund Transit Now’

All the major transit advocacy groups assembled Monday morning in downtown San Francisco to demand the city's former mayor (Governor Gavin Newsom) intervene and stop the cancellation of a vital $750 million state loan intended to keep the city moving.

September 8, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Philly's transit crisis wasn't a warning for mess coming to Bay Area, it was a spoiler.

September 8, 2025
See all posts