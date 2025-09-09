Legislation to Streamline Environmental Review for Transit, Bike, and Ped Projects Passes Assembly

Earlier today, the California Assembly passed Senate Bill 71, legislation designed to make it easier to build bicycle, pedestrian, and transit facilities. The bill streamlines project delivery by reducing/eliminating required environmental studies. The legislation passed 56-1, with Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-Encinitas) voting against.

Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-SD) spoke for the legislation on behalf of the bill’s author, Senator Scott Wiener. Ward testified.

I’m happy to present today, SB 71 on behalf of Senator Wiener, which will extend the statutory CEQA [California Environmental Quality Act] exemptions for transit and active transportation projects which significantly advance the state's climate, safety, and public health goals while improving access and mobility options to January 1, 2040. SB 71 will also make clarifying changes to existing law and provide exemption parity between ferry and other transit modes. This bill helps California build the infrastructure it needs faster and cheaper, showing that California can bring critical projects online by removing red tape. This bill received no “no votes” and I respectfully request your “aye” vote.

The legislation still needs the governor’s signature to become law. SB 71 was co-sponsored by most groups that support public transportation and active transportation including CalBike, Streets for All, and Streets Are For Everyone. For more on SB 71, read Streetsblog’s past coverage: Wiener Introduces Legislation to Continue CEQA Exemption for Sustainable Transportation