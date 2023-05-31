Today’s Headlines
- More on transit’s pleas for funding (Mercury News, SF Gate)
- Some just blame BART (CalMatters)
- What a BART failure would look like (ABC7)
- Great: New York Times Magazine has an issue telling us all about California
- Including this tale of housing, parking, and protest in Berkeley (New York Times Magazine)
- Passenger rail service through San Clemente restored (Spectrum News)
- Across the nation, state DOTs are helping cities lower speed limits (SSTI)
- Fresno needed a CHP escort for its walk and bike to school day (mostly photos) (Fox26)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF